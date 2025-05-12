Willy Adames News: Logs eighth double of 2025 in loss
Adames went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Adames lined a double into left field during the fifth inning before coming around to score the Giants' lone run. The 29-year-old shortstop has struggled in his last five games, batting .190 with a 1:10 BB:K across 22 plate appearances during that span. Adames is now slashing .218/.296/.339 with 24 runs scored, 19 RBI, eight doubles and four home runs across 186 plate appearances this season.
