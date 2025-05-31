Willy Adames News: Logs third steal of 2025

Adames went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Adames singled in the fourth inning before recording his first stolen base since April 30. The 29-year-old shortstop has struggled of late, slashing .139/.205/.194 with three RBI, two runs scored, a triple and a 30.8 percent strikeout rate across 39 plate appearances in his last 10 games. Overall, he owns a .209/.287/.332 slash line with 30 runs scored, 25 RBI, 16 extra-base hits -- including five homers -- three stolen bases and a 26.3 percent strikeout rate across 247 plate appearances this season.