Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames News: Making return to starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:00pm

Adames (back) will start at shortstop and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

He'll make his return to the lineup for the first time in a week after a bout with back spasms kept him on the bench for the Giants' last four games. With Adames back at his usual post at shortstop, Christian Koss will slide back over to third base Wednesday.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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