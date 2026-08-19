Willy Adames News: Making return to starting nine
Adames (back) will start at shortstop and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
He'll make his return to the lineup for the first time in a week after a bout with back spasms kept him on the bench for the Giants' last four games. With Adames back at his usual post at shortstop, Christian Koss will slide back over to third base Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 3119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More