Willy Adames News: Multi-hit effort in defeat
Adames went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.
After going 1-for-18 with three walks and an RBI over his previous five games, Adames bounced back Monday. The veteran shortstop hit a leadoff double in the third inning before coming around to score. He added another double in the ninth, marking his second multi-hit effort of the season. Over 11 games, Adames is slashing .214/.283/.381 with three RBI, three runs scored and one home run across 46 plate appearances.
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