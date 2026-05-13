Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Adames went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Adames singled in the seventh inning before coming around to score, and he added another base hit in the eighth. The 30-year-old shortstop has recorded at least two hits in four of the last five games, batting .391 with five RBI, two runs scored and a double across 23 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .222/.253/.347 with 15 runs scored, 11 RBI, three long balls and a stolen base in 174 plate appearances this season.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago