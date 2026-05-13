Willy Adames News: Multi-hit effort in victory
Adames went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.
Adames singled in the seventh inning before coming around to score, and he added another base hit in the eighth. The 30-year-old shortstop has recorded at least two hits in four of the last five games, batting .391 with five RBI, two runs scored and a double across 23 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .222/.253/.347 with 15 runs scored, 11 RBI, three long balls and a stolen base in 174 plate appearances this season.
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