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Willy Adames News: Pops solo homer against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Adames went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and one walk in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Brewers.

Adames was the only Giants hitter to experience success against Brewers lefty Kyle Harrison. In three trips to the plate against Harrison, Adames walked, singled and belted a solo blast. It was Adames' ninth homer of the season and his sixth in the last 14 games. After a miserable start to the 2026 campaign, Adames is hitting .326 with 13 extra-base hits, including six homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .989 OPS over his last 22 games. For the season, Adames is slashing .245/.285/.436 with nine long balls, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored, one stolen base and a 13:70 BB:K across 256 trips to the plate.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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