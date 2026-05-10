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Willy Adames News: Posts three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Adames went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

Adames is starting to come around at the plate, going 10-for-41 (.244) over his last 10 games. He's still racked up 11 strikeouts without a walk in that span, and he's added just two extra-base hits. The shortstop is batting .209 with a .584 OPS, three home runs, eight RBI, 14 runs scored, 12 doubles and one stolen base over 39 contests. Adames isn't in immediate danger of losing his place in the lineup, but the Giants' infield is crowded with top prospect Bryce Eldridge joining the mix earlier this week, which has pushed Casey Schmitt into a utility role. Schmitt can play shortstop and could apple pressure if Adames starts to slump.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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