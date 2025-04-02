Fantasy Baseball
Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames News: Settling into No. 2 spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Adames will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Astros, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After inking a $182 million deal in free agency this winter, Adames has quickly found a home in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, batting out of that spot in the order in each of the Giants' first six games. Though the Giants head into Wednesday's contest with a 4-1 record, Adames hasn't played a big role in the team's early success thus far; he's slashing just .158/.190/.211 with three RBI and one run.

