Willy Adames News: Spring struggles continue Sunday

Adames went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 Cactus League win over the Brewers.

Adames' spring struggles continued Sunday, though he did hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to drive in San Francisco's final run. The 30-year-old shortstop has appeared in 13 Cactus League games thus far, slashing .108/.150/.189 with five RBI, two runs scored, one home run and one stolen base across 40 plate appearances during that span. Adames delivered mixed results during his first campaign with the Giants in 2025, logging 30 long balls and 12 stolen bases while slashing .225/.318/.421 over 685 plate appearances.