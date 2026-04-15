Willy Adames headshot

Willy Adames News: Stays hot in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

All the game's scoring came on solo homers, with Adames accounting for the Giants' only run when he hammered a Brady Singer sweeper over the left-field fence in the fifth inning. The shortstop has racked up five multi-hit performances over the last seven games with seven doubles and two homers among his 11 hits, but somehow he has only three RBI to show for that impressive surge as the rest of the San Francisco offense struggles around him.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Adames See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago