Willy Adames News: Tallies three hits in victory
Adames went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Cleveland.
After missing four straight games with back spasms, Adames returned to action Wednesday. The veteran shortstop hit singles in the first, sixth and eighth innings, marking his sixth game of the season recording three or more hits. He's batting .262 through 49 plate appearances in August and is now slashing .229/.288/.416 with 59 runs scored, 48 RBI, 19 long balls and five stolen bases across 489 plate appearances this season.
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