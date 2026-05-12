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Willy Adames News: Tallies three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Adames went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Monday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers.

Adames joined the offensive outburst by delivering a two-RBI single in the seventh inning before driving in another run with a single in the ninth frame. Monday marked the shortstop's first three-RBI effort of the season, as he has still struggled to a .215/.247/.344 slash line with three homers, 12 doubles, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base through 40 games. Adames has now recorded multiple hits in three of the past four contests and will look to continue trending upward after a difficult start to the campaign.

Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants
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