Wilmer Flores Injury: Moved to minor-league camp
Flores (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Flores has been rehabbing a shoulder injury this spring and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in January to address some soreness. He was likely to begin the season at Triple-A Toledo anyways, but his lack of Grapefruit League playing time probably sealed the deal. Flores will provide organizational depth this season.
