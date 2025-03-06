Fantasy Baseball
Wilmer Flores headshot

Wilmer Flores Injury: Moved to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:07pm

Flores (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Flores has been rehabbing a shoulder injury this spring and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in January to address some soreness. He was likely to begin the season at Triple-A Toledo anyways, but his lack of Grapefruit League playing time probably sealed the deal. Flores will provide organizational depth this season.

