Wilmer Flores News: Continues hot start Monday

Flores went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Monday's 7-2 victory over the Astros.

The 33-year-old drew his fourth consecutive start and anchored the Giants' offense as the designated hitter. Flores opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. The veteran then cracked a 350-foot, three-run homer to the Crawford Boxes in the sixth inning to stretch the lead to 5-0. Through his first 16 plate appearances, Flores is slashing .267/.313/.867 with three homers and eight RBI.