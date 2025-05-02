Wilmer Flores News: Ends slump in multi-hit effort

Flores went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

The 33-year-old lined his first double of the season into right field in the sixth inning, driving in Willy Adames before coming around to score himself. Flores recorded his 29th RBI on Thursday, which ranks third in the majors. The designated hitter also logged his first multi-hit performance since April 23, snapping an 0-for-15 skid over his previous four games. He's now slashing .239/.289/.434 with 14 runs scored, seven home runs and a 7:28 BB:K across 121 plate appearances.