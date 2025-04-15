Wilmer Flores News: Logs rare stolen base in loss

Flores went 0-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Flores stole his first base since May 10, 2021, before coming around to score his third run over the club's last four games in the fourth frame. The 33-year-old also logged his 21st RBI of the season on a groundout in the sixth inning, ranking first in the majors ahead of Pete Alonso (20) and Aaron Judge (20). Flores is slashing .242/.277/.532 with six homers and a 2:11 BB:K across 65 plate appearances.