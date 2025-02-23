Wilmer Flores News: Making spring debut
Flores (knee) is starting at first base and batting fifth for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 33-year-old was limited to 71 games and finished last season on the injured list due to a knee injury that necessitated surgery, but he's ready to go for the start of spring training. Flores exercised his $3.5 million player option for 2025 in November and is expected to fill the small side of a platoon at first base with LaMonte Wade.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now