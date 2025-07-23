Menu
Wilmer Flores News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-handed-hitting Smith will get the nod at first base while the Giants take on Atlanta righty Spencer Strider, but the right-handed-hitting Flores started over Smith in the first two contest of the series, when the Giants also faced a pair of right-handed starters. Flores holds an edge in OPS so far in July (.661) over Smith (.597), so the former could still see a fair amount of playing time versus righties even though the latter holds the platoon advantage.

