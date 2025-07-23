Wilmer Flores News: Taking seat Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-handed-hitting Smith will get the nod at first base while the Giants take on Atlanta righty Spencer Strider, but the right-handed-hitting Flores started over Smith in the first two contest of the series, when the Giants also faced a pair of right-handed starters. Flores holds an edge in OPS so far in July (.661) over Smith (.597), so the former could still see a fair amount of playing time versus righties even though the latter holds the platoon advantage.