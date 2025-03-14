Wilyer Abreu Injury: Cleared for Grapefruit League debut

Abreu (illness) has been cleared by doctors and will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Atlanta, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Abreu has been held out of games this spring due to a gastrointestinal issue that resulted in some weight loss, but he's progressed enough to play this weekend. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said last week that it was unlikely Abreu would be ready in time for Opening Day, but on Friday he didn't rule out the possibility.