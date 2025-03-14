Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu Injury: Cleared for Grapefruit League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Abreu (illness) has been cleared by doctors and will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Atlanta, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Abreu has been held out of games this spring due to a gastrointestinal issue that resulted in some weight loss, but he's progressed enough to play this weekend. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said last week that it was unlikely Abreu would be ready in time for Opening Day, but on Friday he didn't rule out the possibility.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now