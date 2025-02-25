Fantasy Baseball
Wilyer Abreu Injury: Not cleared for baseball activities

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 11:10am

Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Abreu (illness) has been cleared to work out but "cannot do baseball activities yet," chris Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined by an illness early in camp, and he underwent additional lab tests Monday with the results expected to come Wednesday afternoon. Abreu should be considered day-to-day for now, and the lab results should soon provide more clarity on his status.

