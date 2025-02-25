Wilyer Abreu Injury: Not cleared for baseball activities
Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Abreu (illness) has been cleared to work out but "cannot do baseball activities yet," chris Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined by an illness early in camp, and he underwent additional lab tests Monday with the results expected to come Wednesday afternoon. Abreu should be considered day-to-day for now, and the lab results should soon provide more clarity on his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now