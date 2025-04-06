Wilyer Abreu Injury: Sitting for matinee

Abreu (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Abreu was scratched from the lineup Saturday for unspecified reasons prior to that contest being postponed, and he remains on the bench for Sunday's matinee. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, going 9-for-22 with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and nine runs. It's not yet clear if the Abreu is dealing with an injury, leaving his availability up in the air heading into the nightcap.