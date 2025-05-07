Wilyer Abreu News: Belts two homers Wednesday

Abreu went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an RBI double in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Abreu's two solo home runs came in the fourth and seventh frames, and he added a third RBI in the sixth with a double that brought Alex Bregman home. It was Abreu's second multi-homer game of the season (with the first coming Opening Day, also against the Rangers) and the sixth time he has recorded three hits. Abreu has gone 7-for-12 with three home runs and four RBI over his last three games.