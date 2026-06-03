Wilyer Abreu News: Drills seventh homer in win
Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.
Abreu's last homer came during the May 8 win over the Rays, so he snapped a long power drought. Additionally, the three RBI on Wednesday established a season high. Abreu is putting together a quality campaign as Boston's top right fielder, slashing .283/.345/.435 with seven long balls, 12 doubles, 28 RBI and four stolen bases across 256 plate appearances.
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