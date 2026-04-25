Wilyer Abreu News: Encouraging effort in loss
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Orioles.
Abreu, who snapped an 18-game drought without a home run and a 15-gamer without an extra-base hit, was the lone bright spot in another Red Sox loss, their fourth straight defeat. After a strong start over the first 13 games, Abreu has hit the skids and entered Friday's contest on a 6-for-40 (.150) stretch over the subsequent 11 contests.
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