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Wilyer Abreu News: First home run of season in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Abreu took a splitter from Emilio Pagan over the wall in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 5-5 and send it to extra innings. Abreu had an RBI double two innings prior and is now 3-for-9 at the plate with the one home run and two RBI through two games to begin the regular season. Abreu should be in the lineup again Sunday versus Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
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