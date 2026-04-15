Wilyer Abreu News: Getting first day off Wednesday
Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.
Abreu will receive his first breather of the season in a planned day off. Ramon Anthony will occupy right field, Jarren Duran will play left field, and Masataka Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter as the Red Sox try to avoid the sweep.
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