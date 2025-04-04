Wilyer Abreu News: Homer, three hits in win

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals.

Abreu homered back-to-back with Trevor Story in the first inning and added two more hits, marking his third multi-hit game in eight contests this season. The 25-year-old has been on fire to start the year, going 11-for-22 with three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a steal. Though he's likely to sit at times against southpaws, he's reached base three times in just five plate appearances against them early in 2025.