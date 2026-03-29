Wilyer Abreu News: Homers again Sunday
Abreu went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.
Abreu gave the Red Sox an early lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old is off to a torrid start, going 6-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four RBI while starting three straight contests. He posted a .247/.317/.469 slash with 22 homers last regular season and could take a step forward with manager Alex Cora planning to deploy him more often against lefties in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Tout Wars Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: In Pursuit of a Championship9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30016 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring20 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More