Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Abreu's three-run blast off Sean Burke in the first inning was his first long ball since April 4. While he's cooled off a bit since his torrid start to the season, the outfielder has batted cleanup in four straight games. Overall, he's slashing .286/.405/.529 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and two steals across 84 plate appearances.

