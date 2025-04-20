Wilyer Abreu News: Homers in loss

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Abreu's three-run blast off Sean Burke in the first inning was his first long ball since April 4. While he's cooled off a bit since his torrid start to the season, the outfielder has batted cleanup in four straight games. Overall, he's slashing .286/.405/.529 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and two steals across 84 plate appearances.