Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 8:07am

Abreu went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

Abreu's third-inning home run was all the Red Sox needed in a pitcher's duel at Fenway Park. It was the second homer in the last four game and sixth of the season for Abreu, who has knocked in runs in five of the last seven contests. He's been a steady producer since Opening Day and is slashing .303/.387/.486 over 163 plate appearances.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
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