Wilyer Abreu News: Homers in win

Abreu went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

Abreu's third-inning home run was all the Red Sox needed in a pitcher's duel at Fenway Park. It was the second homer in the last four game and sixth of the season for Abreu, who has knocked in runs in five of the last seven contests. He's been a steady producer since Opening Day and is slashing .303/.387/.486 over 163 plate appearances.