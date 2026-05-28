Wilyer Abreu News: Knocks in two in win

Abreu went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atlanta.

Abreu capped off Boston's six-run fourth inning, delivering two runners in scoring position with with a single. The multiple-RBI night was the first since March 29 for Abreu, who entered the game with just two RBI over the previous 14 contests. As the No. 3 batter, Abreu sees significant RBI opportunities, but he's batting just .220 with RISP.