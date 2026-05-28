Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Knocks in two in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:31am

Abreu went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atlanta.

Abreu capped off Boston's six-run fourth inning, delivering two runners in scoring position with with a single. The multiple-RBI night was the first since March 29 for Abreu, who entered the game with just two RBI over the previous 14 contests. As the No. 3 batter, Abreu sees significant RBI opportunities, but he's batting just .220 with RISP.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago