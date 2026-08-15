Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Leads offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Abreu's second-inning blast was ultimately all the Red Sox needed for the win. The outfielder has hit safely in five straight contests, going 7-for-18 with two homers and four doubles in that span. For the season, he's batting .259 with an .811 OPS, 22 homers, 65 RBI, 69 runs scored, 27 doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases over 120 contests. With about six weeks left in the season, Abreu has time to set career highs in most areas, as he's right in line with his counting stats from last year.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
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