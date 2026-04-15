Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Nets first day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Abreu is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.

It's a planned off day for Abreu, which is his first breather of the season. Ramon Anthony will occupy right field, Jarren Duran will play left field, and Masataka Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter as the Red Sox try to avoid the sweep.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
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