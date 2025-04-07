Wilyer Abreu News: Plays hero Sunday

Abreu entered the first game of Sunday's doubleheader as a pinch hitter and stayed in to play right field. He went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-4 extra-inning win in the matinee. Abreu started the nightcap in right field and went 2-for-6 with three RBI.

Another big day for Abreu, MLB's early-season leader in average (.483), on-base percentage (.595) and slugging (.897). He didn't play Saturday for undisclosed reasons and was held out of the starting nine for Sunday's matinee, but he entered as a pinch hitter. He walked in the bottom of the ninth inning -- one of four free passes authored by St. Louis closer Ryan Hensley -- and eventually came in to score the run that sent the game into the 10th inning, where he became the hero. His walk-off single completed Boston's comeback. Abreu has six extra-base hits, eight walks, 10 runs scored and 12 RBI through 10 contests.