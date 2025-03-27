Wilyer Abreu News: Powers Red Sox with two homers

Abreu went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over Texas.

Abreu knotted the game at two runs apiece with a fifth-inning solo shot off Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, later putting the Red Sox in front with a three-run blast in the ninth frame. Although he'll likely regularly operate in the lower part of Boston's batting order when starting, the left-handed-hitting Abreu should see plenty of playing time in 2025 while sitting on the strong side of a platoon in right field with Rob Refsnyder.