Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Promoted to cleanup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Abreu batted cleanup and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Abreu, who has batted sixth or seventh early on, was given a promotion to cleanup in place of a slumping Triston Casas. Abreu cooled off after a scorching start and was due for a correction, but he still ranks among the league leaders in on-base percentage (.468) and OPS (1.068).

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now