Wilyer Abreu News: Promoted to cleanup

Abreu batted cleanup and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Abreu, who has batted sixth or seventh early on, was given a promotion to cleanup in place of a slumping Triston Casas. Abreu cooled off after a scorching start and was due for a correction, but he still ranks among the league leaders in on-base percentage (.468) and OPS (1.068).