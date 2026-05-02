Wilyer Abreu News: Reaches base four times
Abreu went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks during the Red Sox's 6-3 loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Abreu reached base safely in four of five plate appearances Saturday, and he reduced Boston's deficit to 6-2 in the seventh frame after his single to right field brought Willson Contreras home. Abreu is up to 13 multi-hit games on the season, five of which have come over his last eight games. In that eight-game span, he has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with one steal, six walks, one home run, three RBI and four runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1Yesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More