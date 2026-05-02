Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: Reaches base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Abreu went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks during the Red Sox's 6-3 loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Abreu reached base safely in four of five plate appearances Saturday, and he reduced Boston's deficit to 6-2 in the seventh frame after his single to right field brought Willson Contreras home. Abreu is up to 13 multi-hit games on the season, five of which have come over his last eight games. In that eight-game span, he has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with one steal, six walks, one home run, three RBI and four runs scored.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
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