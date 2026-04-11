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Wilyer Abreu News: Registers two hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:37am

Abreu went 2-for-4 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Abreu accounted for two of Boston's five singles on a night when the team couldn't take advantage of St. Louis righty Dustin May, who entered the contest having allowed 13 runs and 17 hits over 7.1 innings. Abreu has been the one constant source of offense for the Red Sox to open the season. He has hits in 11 of 13 games, including multiple hits in seven of them, and is slashing .392/.415/.686 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI. As manager Alex Cora attempts to shoehorn five viable outfielders into four spots -- Roman Anthony sat Friday -- Abreu's bat may not be part of that rotation.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
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