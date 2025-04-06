Wilyer Abreu News: Should start nightcap

Abreu (undisclosed) isn't injured and is expected to be in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Abreu was scratched from the lineup Saturday prior to the contest being postponed and is absent again for Game 1 of Sunday's twin bill, but he's apparently not dealing with an injury. The 25-year-old should return to the starting nine for the nightcap while Rob Refsnyder receives a start in right field.