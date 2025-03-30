Wilyer Abreu News: Still sizzling

Abreu went 1-for-1 with three walks, and RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Texas.

Boston's bats overall have been sluggish to open the season but not Abreu. Including an epic Opening Day -- two home runs, four RBI -- the outfielder has seven hits in 10 at-bats with five walks, four extra-base hits and six RBI. Unsurprisingly, his final walk Sunday was intentional, as the Red Sox attempted to come back. Abreu's start to the season is another example that spring training numbers mean nothing; an illness limited him to 20 at-bats (one hit), and there was talk he might begin the season on the injured list.