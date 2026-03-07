Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu News: With Team Venezuela

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Abreu went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Team Venezuela in Friday's 6-2 win over the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic.

Prior to the WBC, Abreu appeared in six Grapefruit League games for Boston, going 2-for-14 with three walks. The Red Sox would like to see the lefty-hitting Abreu become an everyday right fielder, against both righties and lefties, but he had just three plate appearances against left-handers (0-for-3) during his time in Boston's camp. Abreu did have one at-bat against a lefty Friday and singled in a run during Venezuela's four-run fifth inning.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wilyer Abreu See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
18 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
19 days ago