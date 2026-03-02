Winston Santos Injury: Optioned to Double-A
The Rangers optioned Santos (hand) to Double-A Frisco on Monday.
Santos was almost surely going to begin the season in the minors regardless, but his fate was sealed when he suffered a fractured left (non-throwing) hand in late February. The injury is expected to sideline him until late March, so he could need a little time to get ramped up before joining the active roster at Frisco.
