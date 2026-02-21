Winston Santos headshot

Winston Santos Injury: Out for four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Santos will be sidelined for four weeks after sustaining a fracture in his non-throwing hand, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Santos was hit by a comebacker earlier this week, and he'll be sidelined for roughly a month. The 23-year-old appeared in just six games last season, making five starts at Double-A Frisco and one start at Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed 13 earned runs across 17.1 innings.

Winston Santos
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Winston Santos See More
