Winston Santos News: Cleared for season debut
Santos (hand) will make his season debut with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Santos is finally ready to pitch in a game after recovering from a fractured left (non-throwing) hand that he suffered in late February. Slated to turn 24 next week, Santos is on the Rangers' 40-man roster and has a chance to debut at some point this season.
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