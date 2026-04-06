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Winston Santos News: Cleared for season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:04pm

Santos (hand) will make his season debut with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Santos is finally ready to pitch in a game after recovering from a fractured left (non-throwing) hand that he suffered in late February. Slated to turn 24 next week, Santos is on the Rangers' 40-man roster and has a chance to debut at some point this season.

Winston Santos
Texas Rangers
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