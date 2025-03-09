Winston Santos News: Sent to Frisco

The Rangers optioned Santos to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Texas protected Santos from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter by adding him to the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old righty is still in need of some further seasoning in the upper levels of the minors before making his MLB debut. He'll return to Frisco to open the 2025 campaign after he turned in a 4.89 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB over his 46 innings at the Double-A level following his late-June promotion from High-A Hickory.