Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 9:47am

Langford (oblique) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Langford was removed from Tuesday's 10-6 loss with right oblique tightness. The Rangers haven't provided an update from the MRI that Langford underwent on his side, so it's not yet known whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. Kevin Pillar will start in left field and bat seventh for the Rangers on Wednesday.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now