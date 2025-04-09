Wyatt Langford Injury: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Langford (oblique) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Langford was removed from Tuesday's 10-6 loss with right oblique tightness. The Rangers haven't provided an update from the MRI that Langford underwent on his side, so it's not yet known whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. Kevin Pillar will start in left field and bat seventh for the Rangers on Wednesday.
