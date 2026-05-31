Wyatt Langford Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Langford (forearm) served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in a rehab game for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Langford kicked off a rehab assignment Saturday. He should see time in the outfield in the minors in the coming days and is projected to return from the 10-day injured list when the Rangers' next homestand gets underway Friday against the Guardians, per MLB.com.
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