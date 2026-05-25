Wyatt Langford Injury: Could begin rehab assignment soon

Langford (forearm) will take batting practice Monday and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford encountered a setback with his right forearm injury during an extended spring training game in late April but has been making steady progress lately. If he is able to begin a rehab assignment this weekend as hoped, Langford could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list in early June.