Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Could begin swinging bat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 7:33am

Langford will undergo another strength test on his right forearm Wednesday and could begin swinging a bat by Friday, MLB.com reports.

This continues a string of good news for Langford, who has been out since April 21 and suffered a setback in an extended spring game. The grip test the outfielder must complete uses the baseline measure he posted during spring training as a threshold, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. If Langford's strength is at least 80 percent of what it was in camp, the Rangers will consider it a success and put a bat in his hands to begin a full ramp-up.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
16 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
23 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
27 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
32 days ago