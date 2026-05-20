Wyatt Langford Injury: Could begin swinging bat Friday
Langford will undergo another strength test on his right forearm Wednesday and could begin swinging a bat by Friday, MLB.com reports.
This continues a string of good news for Langford, who has been out since April 21 and suffered a setback in an extended spring game. The grip test the outfielder must complete uses the baseline measure he posted during spring training as a threshold, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. If Langford's strength is at least 80 percent of what it was in camp, the Rangers will consider it a success and put a bat in his hands to begin a full ramp-up.
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