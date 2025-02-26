Wyatt Langford Injury: Could hit in cage this weekend

Langford (oblique) resumed light baseball activities Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford was diagnosed with a mild left oblique strain last week but was able to throw and run the bases Wednesday and said afterward that he's "feeling great." He could hit in the batting cage by this weekend but is still a week or so away from his Cactus League debut, per Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. The club is not worried at this juncture that Langford might not be ready for Opening Day, but the young outfielder can't afford any setbacks.